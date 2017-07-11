McGowan Purchases Assets of Massachusetts’ NAPLIA

The McGowan Companies (McGowan), a Fairview Park, Ohio-based company offering specialized insurance programs, has purchased the assets of Framingham, Mass.-based North American Professional Liability Insurance Agency LLC (NAPLIA), effective April 1, 2017.

In the near future, NAPLIA will be re-branded under the McGowan Program Administrators brand and will function as a division of McGowan & Company Inc.

Established in 1999, NAPLIA is one of the pre-eminent program administrators of professional liability insurance for accountants, bookkeepers and investment advisors.

NAPLIA President Gary B. Sutherland said in a company press release that McGowan’s distribution and technological capabilities are expected to enhance the quality of service provided to clients.

“McGowan has a goal of being the largest underwriter of professional liability in the United States, and we look forward to being a meaningful contributor to that goal,” he added in the release.

All McGowan brokers will now have access to all of the product offerings formerly administered by NAPLIA.

The service staff and commission structures for brokers will remain in place.

