Independent Insurance Agents of Virginia Names Chairman, Board Members

During its recently held annual meeting at the Jefferson Hotel in Richmond, Va., the Independent Insurance Agents of Virginia (IIAV) named Douglas B. Megill of McLean Insurance Agency chairman of the board of directors.

Megil is a third generation insurance agent in the Northern Virginia Area.

Hunter Odom of Suffolk Insurance Corporation was named chair-elect. Odom formerly held the position of first vice chair, now held by Dennis Winfree of Horizon Insurance Services.

Bruce Laderberg of Laderberg Bruce Insurance Agency was named the new District 2 director.

For the past year, the IIAV board of directors has made improvements, and those improvements are expected to continue with this new wave of leadership, according to a press release issued by the IIAV.

“Doug has big plans for the association, including bring back committees and tasks forces initiatives,” said Robert N. Bradshaw Jr., president and CEO of IIAV. “We are anticipating a great year for the Association.”

Source: Independent Insurance Agents of Virginia