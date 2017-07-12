Hub International Limited Acquires Assets of New York’s Unilite

Hub International Limited (Hub), a global insurance brokerage, has acquired the assets of Unilite Insurance Agency Inc. (Unilite). Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Based in Lake Success, N.Y., Unilite was formed in 1991 and specializes in providing insurance products and services to the commercial real estate, construction and manufacturing industries. Robert Eisman and Eli Blisko, co-owners of Unilite, will join Hub’s Northeast region, reporting to Doug Schenendorf, president of its Long Island operations.

Headquartered in Chicago, Ill., Hub International Limited provides property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services from offices located throughout North America.

