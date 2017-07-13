Alliant Acquires New Jersey’s Boynton & Boynton, Continues Northeast Expansion

Alliant Insurance Services Inc. has acquired Fair Haven, N.J.-based Boynton & Boynton Insurance Professionals in an effort to continue expanding its footprint throughout the northeast region of the U.S. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Boynton & Boynton is a private insurance agency and is expected to add personal and commercial insurance solutions to the company’s growing Alliant Americas division. The continued expansion of the division has provided Alliant with the flexibility to partner with regional insurance agencies spanning a range of sizes and specialties, according to a company press release.

“Boynton & Boynton will provide a solid foundation of strength for our growing northeast client base,” said Alliant Chairman and CEO Tom Corbett in the release. “The company’s long history of personal service and diverse offerings will further enhance our service platform and set the stage for continued growth throughout the region.”

Following the transaction, Boynton & Boynton will operate as part of Alliant Americas in a move that is set to provide the middle market with regionally focused insurance products and services.

“For nearly 90 years, we have held fast to our commitment of offering our clients a truly global perspective that addresses the entirety of their risk management and employee benefits needs,” said Boynton & Boynton President Jay Lynch in the release. “Joining forces with Alliant will provide access to valuable resources that enable us to build upon this commitment and expand our impact through new ideas and solutions.”

Lynch, along with the entire Boynton & Boynton management team and staff, will join Alliant and continue to service clients from its offices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Founded in 1929, Boynton & Boynton provides a range of commercial and personal insurance solutions to clients in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The company’s offerings include personal insurance, commercial insurance, professional liability and employee benefits.

Alliant Americas provides midsized businesses with targeted insurance, risk management and consulting services. As a middle-market platform with offices throughout the U.S., Alliant Americas delivers a range of products and services that are regionally focused.

Source: Alliant Insurance Services Inc.