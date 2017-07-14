New Jersey’s RPA Insurance Services Hires Sealey

RPA Insurance Services (RPA), a Parsippany, N.J.-headquartered insurance agency, has hired Leslie Sealey as a national accounts and middle market client service leader.

Sealey brings more than twenty years of insurance underwriting, sales and brokerage account management experience to her new role.

Prior to joining RPA, Sealey managed commercial insurance portfolios for several commercial retail brokers in the Los Angeles, Calif., and Las Vegas, Nev., markets, with a recent focus on leisure, entertainment and hospitality accounts. She was a senior account executive for fifteen years with commercial and personal insurer Kaercher Insurance in Las Vegas.

Sealey has served as treasurer for the Southern Nevada chapter of Professional Insurance Agents and as a board member for Insurance Women of Las Vegas.

Source: RPA Insurance Services