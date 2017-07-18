Maine’s MEMIC Group Hires Barden

The MEMIC Group, a Portland, Maine-headquartered workers’ compensation specialist, has promoted Kelly Barden to the position of director of corporate communications.

In this role, she is responsible for shaping and projecting the corporate image and brand identity and overall reputation for MEMIC’s stakeholders.

Barden started at MEMIC in 1998 as an intern through Southern Maine Community College’s Maine Career Advantage initiative. She was hired full-time as a communications assistant, promoted to communications specialist in 1999 and then communications production manager in 2012.

The MEMIC Group has offices located in New Hampshire, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida, in addition to its headquarters in Portland, Maine.

Source: The MEMIC Group