Blaze Destroys Popular Restaurant in New York’s Finger Lakes Region

Fire investigators are trying to find the cause of a blaze that has destroyed a popular restaurant in New York’s Finger Lakes region.

Fire officials in the city of Canandaigua say crews were alerted around 5:30 a.m. Thursday to a blaze at Nolan’s on Canandaigua Lake. Dozens of firefighters from Ontario and neighboring Yates county battled the blaze for four hours before getting it under control.

No injuries were reported.

The one-story building near Canandaigua Lake’s northern end was destroyed. The upscale eatery moved to the location in 2014.

