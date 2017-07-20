Rhode Island State Police Issue $57K Fine for Overweight Truck

The Rhode Island State Police has issued a $57,000 fine against the company that owns the flatbed truck that was ruled too heavy for state bridges.

Police announced the fine against Bay Crane Northeast Tuesday.

The company’s truck was stuck on the side of Interstate 95 in Warwick for several days in June because its load, a 560,000-pound (254,011-kilogram) generator, was seven times higher than the legal weight limit for loads without a permit. The state’s maximum allowable load without a permit is 80,000 pounds (36,287 kilograms).

The truck reached its final destination in Medway, Mass., July 14.

The fine issued by the state police Commercial Enforcement Unit is believed to be the largest issued for a motor-vehicle violation in the state.

