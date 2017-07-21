Markel Hires Ferguson to New York-Based U.S. Excess Casualty Team

Markel Global Insurance, a division of Markel Corporation, has hired John Ferguson as a director of its New York-based U.S. Excess Casualty team.

In his new role, Ferguson serves as the retail construction practice lead and is responsible for a range of underwriting and relationship management functions. He reports to Matt Mullen, managing director of Excess Casualty.

Ferguson brings underwriting and production experience to this high visibility role. He began his insurance career in claims with E.R. Quinn Company, served as a senior underwriter for AIG within American Home Insurance, and most recently was the casualty manager for the Northeast for Ironshore.

Ferguson is based in Markel’s midtown Manhattan office.

Source: Markel Corporation