G.F.H. Insurance Acquires Peyton, Cheely and Woodle Insurance in Virginia

G.F.H. Insurance Agency Inc., a Richmond, Va.-headquartered insurance broker, has acquired Peyton, Cheely and Woodle Insurance of Richmond, Va., effective June 12, 2017. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Peyton, Cheely and Woodle has a long history in the Virginia personal lines property and casualty insurance market, servicing clients for more than 72 years. With this acquisition, G.F.H. Insurance will expand its personal lines property and casualty client base and the number of carriers it represents as an independent agency.

G.F.H. Insurance serves the Virginia and North Carolina markets for personal and commercial property and casualty insurance. The agency will operate under the G.F.H. Insurance Agency Inc. name from its Richmond office following the transaction.

“We are excited to bring two organizations together that concentrate on the relationship side of the insurance business,” said G.F.H. Insurance President Gerald Hemphill in a company press release. “Acquiring Peyton, Cheely and Woodle adds a firm with its own rich history, enabling us to offer more choices, provide the highest level of customer service, and reach new heights as an expanded organization.”

Source: G.F.H. Insurance Agency Inc.