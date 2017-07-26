Woman Who Stole $3M from Employer’s New Jersey Facility Sentenced

July 26, 2017

A Tennessee woman accused of stealing $3 million from a trucking company’s New Jersey facility has been sentenced.

Fifty-five-year-old Tracey Perrigan, of Sparta, was sentenced to 33 months in prison Monday. Perrigan had previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Perrigan authorized purchases by company drivers when she worked at a Branchburg, N.J., facility of a New York trucking company. Officials say Perrigan used a program called Comcheck to send $3.25 million in company funds to a trucking company she owned with her husband from 2007 to 2015.

A judge has ordered Perrigan to pay restitution.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Get Insurance Journal Every Day

Advertisers

Latest Comments

  • July 26, 2017 at 3:09 pm
    Agent says:
    Drawing interest while she is in prison?
  • July 26, 2017 at 2:15 pm
    Things that make you go hmmmm says:
    $3 million dollars divided by 3 years. Yeah, I can go to jail for that amount too.
See all comments

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features