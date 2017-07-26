Woman Who Stole $3M from Employer’s New Jersey Facility Sentenced

A Tennessee woman accused of stealing $3 million from a trucking company’s New Jersey facility has been sentenced.

Fifty-five-year-old Tracey Perrigan, of Sparta, was sentenced to 33 months in prison Monday. Perrigan had previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Prosecutors say Perrigan authorized purchases by company drivers when she worked at a Branchburg, N.J., facility of a New York trucking company. Officials say Perrigan used a program called Comcheck to send $3.25 million in company funds to a trucking company she owned with her husband from 2007 to 2015.

A judge has ordered Perrigan to pay restitution.

