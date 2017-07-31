Maryland County to Host Disaster Assistance Center

A Maryland county is hosting a disaster assistance center in response to damage from last week’s tornado.

The Queen Anne’s County Department of Emergency Services opened Thursday, July 27, and will stay open through Thursday, August 3.

It will be located at Matapeake Elementary School.

The center is a central place for people who were affected by the tornado on Kent Island to receive information on relief programs. The Maryland Insurance Agency is available along with multiple county and state agencies to offer assistance to residents and businesses.

There are also several insurance companies on site to offer assistance with claims.

