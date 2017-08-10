USG Promotes Faust and Whiting in Pennsylvania Office

USG has promoted Becca Faust to production manager and Amy Whiting to brokerage manager in its Canonsburg, Penn., office.

This move is the most recent change USG has implemented in its plan to expand operations nationwide and continue to provide innovative solutions for the risk management industry.

Faust joined USG as a production assistant in 2014 and has been a producer and broker since 2015. She is a member of USG’s President’s Club and currently holds the designation of senior vice president.

In her new position, Faust will oversee production development for the sales teams and take on leadership responsibilities in addition to continuing to grow her book of business.

Whiting joined USG in 2001. She is also a member of USG’s President’s Club, currently holding the designation of senior vice president.

In her new role, she will work to develop brokerage carrier relationships, provide team education and training and expand USG’s large account offerings in addition to continuing to grow her book of business.

USG has 21 locations and four subsidiaries: USG Insurance Services Inc., a national wholesale and managing general agent operation; BFS: Brokers Financial Services, a premium finance company; AAU: Allied American Underwriters, the specialty division of USG; and Into Innovations, a full service marketing, advertising and technology provider for the industry.

Source: USG