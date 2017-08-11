Pennsylvania’s Erie Insurance Appoints Shine as Senior VP of Commercial Products

Erie Insurance, based in Erie, Penn., has appointed Sarah Shine as senior vice president of commercial products.

Shine joined Erie in 2000 as an actuarial analyst for personal lines and shifted focus to commercial lines in 2004. Since 2013, Shine served as vice president of commercial underwriting and, earlier this year, was named regional vice president of underwriting for the Southeast region.

Under Shine’s leadership, Erie’s commercial underwriting function strengthened the role of support staff to enable greater effectiveness across the team, according to a company press release. Shine also initiated efforts to build talent through internships and training programs, in addition to building bench strength within the underwriting team.

Source: Erie Insurance