Maryland’s Frederick Mutual Insurance Company Promotes Pelletier

Frederick Mutual Insurance Company (FMIC), a Frederick, Md.-based provider of insurance coverage for homeowners and businesses, has promoted Bob Pelletier from assistant vice president and claim manager to vice president and chief claim officer.

Pelletier is directly responsible for the growth and performance of Frederick Mutual’s claim operation, according to a company press release. He joined FMIC in August 2016 and is a longtime veteran of the insurance industry. During his career, he has held several claim leadership positions within the property and casualty industry.

Founded in 1843, FMIC provides insurance coverage to homeowners and businesses in the states of Maryland and Pennsylvania through a network of independent agents.

Source: Frederick Mutual Insurance Company