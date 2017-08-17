Massachusetts’ Partners Insurance Group Promotes McDonald

Partners Insurance Group LLC, a Swansea, Mass.-headquartered independent insurance agency with eight locations in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, has promoted Michelle McDonald to vice president.

McDonald joined Partners Insurance Group in 2014 and has more than ten years of experience in the insurance industry. In her new role with the agency, she is responsible for managing customer accounts and business development, including sales and service.

In October 2016, McDonald opened the newest Partners location in Seekonk, Mass., which was a new market for the agency. Seekonk continues to be her primary location, where she works to build relationships and gain new business.

Source: Partners Insurance Group