New Jersey’s New Day Underwriting Names Webb AVP in Construction Division

New Day Underwriting Managers, a Hamilton, N.J.-based specialty intermediary of environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverages, has named Bill Webb assistant vice president in the Construction Division.

As an expert in architects and engineers (A&E), contractor’s professional liability (CPrL) and owner’s protective professional indemnity (OPPI) insurance programs, Webb joins New Day to support the company’s professional liability expertise to agents, brokers and customers nationwide.

Webb joins New Day with 20 years of underwriting and professional liability insurance experience. He previously served as vice president in the Marsh FINPRO National Practice for architects, engineers and contractor’s professional liability. While there, he was responsible for handling complex programs, including new business RFPs and program placement to renewal strategy and program structure planning. He specialized in the strategic development of customized A&E, CPrL and OPPI coverages based on his market knowledge and relationships with professional liability insurers.

In addition, Webb was previously an A&E underwriter at All Risks Ltd, as well as the Lexington Insurance Company and AON Affinity, where he concentrated on developing relationships with agents.

New Day Underwriting Managers is a specialty resource for agents and brokers, assisting them and their clients to find appropriate environmental and construction-related professional liability insurance coverages.

Source: New Day Underwriting Managers