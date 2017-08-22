Maryland Libraries Are Training Staff to Administer Overdose Antidote

August 22, 2017

Some library workers in Maryland are learning how to administer an opioid overdose antidote.

The Baltimore Sun reports that library systems in Harford, Carroll and Anne Arundel counties have begun offering training to staff in administering naloxone, commonly known as Narcan.

Carroll County libraries Director Lynn Wheeler says 121 of her employees have participated in the optional training. She says her staff “wants to be prepared to help people in whatever way they need.”

Harford County library system CEO Mary Hastler says it has offered naloxone training since 2015. She says staff members have not yet had to administer the drug.

The Anne Arundel system held its first staff training session this month. Spokeswoman Christine Seldmann says staff members see customers as family and want to help them in emergencies.

