Family Settles Suit Against Perdue, Trucking Firm Over Virginia Crash

A family has settled a lawsuit against Perdue Farms and a trucking company over the death of an off-duty sheriff’s deputy whose tractor was struck by a semi-truck carrying chicken.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the suit is being settled for about $2 million.

Earl Baynor Jr. Trucking and its insurance company will pay a little more than $1 million. Perdue will pay $1 million.

The lawsuit initially sought $25 million in damages and alleged the trucking company had a poor safety record. The crash occurred in 2014 on U.S. 13 on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Albert Thomas was driving a tractor when he was rear-ended by the semi. The 50-year-old died two days later.

Truck driver Rodney Shepherd had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving for following too closely.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot

