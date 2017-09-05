New York’s BOLT Solutions Hires Temple as Managing Director

BOLT Solutions Inc., a New York-headquartered provider of an online distribution and customer support platform for the property and casualty insurance industry, has hired Tom Temple as managing director of business development.

In this role, Temple will work to identify and capitalize on potential new business opportunities for BOLT. His position will focus on establishing partnerships with property and casualty insurers to help them sell and market all of the products consumers demand through their channel of choice.

“As a licensed property and casualty insurance agent, Tom understands the growing Insurtech landscape and the value it holds for the future of the industry,” said BOLT CEO Eric Gewirtzman in a company press release. “This is an important and exciting time for Insurtech, and we are thrilled to have Tom onboard as we continue to expand our reach in the industry.”

With more than 35 years of experience in the property and casualty insurance industry, Temple’s background includes enterprise software sales, software development and implementations with several companies including Policy Management Systems, Computer Sciences Corporation, Duck Creek Technologies, Accenture and Unirisx.

Prior to joining BOLT, Temple served as executive vice president of sales and marketing for the Americas at Unirisx, a cloud-based property and casualty software provider. He was responsible for growing the customer base and retaining existing customers, as well as all aspects of managing the sales and marketing teams.

The BOLT Platform is designed to connect carriers and their agents directly to consumers and business owners. Compatible with existing infrastructure, it provides a single interface that connects with back-office systems and improves carrier reach through a network of new products. Insurers gain the ability to bundle their offerings with those from other carriers, positioning them to meet all of the customer’s needs without underwriting additional risk.

Source: BOLT Solutions Inc.