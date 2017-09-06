Massachusetts Pot Regulatory Board Set With Naming of Three More Members

The board responsible for regulating marijuana in Massachusetts is now in place after the selection of three more members.

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey on Friday appointed Britte McBride, a former assistant state attorney general, to the five-member Cannabis Control Commission.

Healey, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Treasurer Deb Goldberg also announced two mutually-agreed upon picks for the commission: Kay Doyle, who served as counsel to the state’s medical marijuana program, and Shaleen Title, a leading advocate for minority inclusion in the legal cannabis industry.

The latest appointees join former business executive Steven Hoffman, who was earlier named by Goldberg to chair the commission, and former state Sen. Jennifer Flanagan, who was appointed by Baker.

