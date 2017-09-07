Risk Strategies Acquires Pennsylvania’s Cornerstone

Risk Strategies Company, a privately held national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, has acquired insurance brokerage Cornerstone Professional Liability Consultants. Terms of the deal are undisclosed.

Based in Philadelphia, Penn., Cornerstone specializes in medical malpractice insurance for physicians and surgeons. Founded in 2002 and led by its current president, Chris Zuccarini, Cornerstone works with more than 3,000 physicians and surgeons in solo practice and large groups across a variety of specialties including radiology, orthopedics, anesthesia and neurosurgery.

Its current client base covers much of the Northeast, including Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Delaware. In addition to its Philadelphia headquarters, Cornerstone has a presence in New York City.

Following the acquisition, Cornerstone will become an integral part of Risk Strategies Company’s nationwide health care practice, deepening the company’s knowledge base and adding to its capabilities for clients across the country. As well as expanding Risk Strategies’ capabilities to help the industry manage liability and risk, the acquisition of Cornerstone serves to expand Risk Strategies’ Pennsylvania office.

Risk Strategies Company offers risk management advice as well as insurance and reinsurance placement for property and casualty, health care and employee benefits risks. It serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals and has access to all major insurance markets with offices in more than 35 locations nationwide.

Its health care practice has grown over the past two years with the addition of San Diego-based health care brokerage specialist Dubraski & Associates, as well as Minneapolis-based reinsurance specialist Re-Solutions in 2015. In 2016, Risk Strategies acquired TSG Financial in New York, bringing with it a specialty focus on the home health care industry.

Source: Risk Strategies Company