Insurance Agents & Brokers Announces Directors and Officers Elections

Membership of the independent insurance agents’ associations in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania recently held elections for volunteer and leadership positions, with terms that began Sept. 1.

Larry Wilson of S.T. Good Insurance in Newark, Del., was re-elected to the Delaware Association of Insurance Agents & Brokers Board of Directors. Members also renamed him the Delaware representative to the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America Board of Directors.

Michael Ertel Sr. of The Jacobs Company Inc. in Columbia, Md., was re-elected to the Insurance Agents & Brokers of Maryland Board of Directors and also was renamed the Maryland representative to the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents Board of Directors.

Meanwhile, Insurance Agents & Brokers of Pennsylvania members re-elected two board members: Elizabeth Martin of Martin Insurance Agency in Millersville, Penn., and Mark Monroe of Griffith Insurance in West Chester, Penn.

Additionally, the fall marks a new administrative year for Insurance Agents & Brokers Service Group and its partnership of agents’ associations in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The following agents began their term on the organization’s boards of directors as of Sept. 1:

Ashley Fitzsimmons of Fitzsimmons Insurance Agency Inc. in Forest City, Penn.

Brad Rosenkilde of Rosenkilde & Associates in Hunt Valley, Md.

Tara Silfies of Hampson-Mowrer Agency in Bethlehem, Penn.

The boards also elected the following directors to leadership positions:

John Hollister of Sheeley Insurance Agency in Milford, Penn., as chairman of Insurance Agents & Brokers Service Group

Craig Mader of Craig S. Mader Insurance Agency Inc. in Crofton, Md., as vice chairman of Insurance Agents & Brokers Service Group

Bryan Wiley of Harrington Insurance Agency in Dover, Del., as chairman of the Delaware Association of Insurance Agents & Brokers

Larry Wilson of S.T. Good Insurance in Newark, Del., as vice chairman of the Delaware Association of Insurance Agents & Brokers

Bryan Hanes of Antietam Insurance Associates Inc. in Hagerstown, Md., as chairman of Insurance Agents & Brokers of Maryland

Brad Rosenkilde of Rosenkilde & Associates in Hunt Valley, Md., as vice chairman of Insurance Agents & Brokers of Maryland

Richard Rankin of Murray Securus in Lancaster, Penn., as chairman of Insurance Agents & Brokers of Pennsylvania

Mark Monroe of Griffith Insurance in West Chester, Penn., as vice chairman of Insurance Agents & Brokers of Pennsylvania

Insurance Agents & Brokers Service Group, through its partnership of agents’ associations in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania, is committed to delivering value through a member-centered, customer-driven philosophy. Approximately 1,200 member agencies are the driving force behind the organization’s professional training offerings, government affairs work, agency tool development, communications and carrier and legal advocacy.

Source: Insurance Agents & Brokers Service Group