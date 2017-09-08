New Jersey’s Jimcor Agency Announces Updates to Strategic Leadership Team

Jimcor Agency Inc., an independent managing general agent and wholesaler headquartered in Montvale, N.J., has announced updates to its strategic leadership team with several promotions.

Renee Azelby was promoted to vice president and sales manager based in Jimcor’s Southern New Jersey location, Meredith Dyson was promoted to vice president and sales manager based in the agency’s Northern New Jersey location, Christopher Hofmann was promoted to vice president and sales manager based in the Philadelphia, Penn., location and Joseph Schneider was promoted to vice president and sales manager for professional lines based in the Southern New Jersey location.

President James Mastowski and CEO Coryn Thalmann issued an internal announcement stating, that “these changes represent the continued evolution and advancement to create the future of Jimcor as an independently owned and operated firm.”

This is the most recent announcement as the agency continues its expansion of operations nationally. Jimcor operates nine offices with more than 140 employees.

Source: Jimcor Agency Inc.