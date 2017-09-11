New York’s Brady Risk Management Opens New England Office

Brady Risk Management Inc., a Huntington, N.Y.-based financial risk management firm, has announced the opening of Brady Risk New England Property/Casualty Managing General Insurance Agency based in Portland, Maine.

The new office will serve preferred retail insurance agencies in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

Additionally, Keith Smaldon has joined Brady Risk New England as executive vice president to lead the business development activities, including product design and marketing. Smaldon previously served as business development and marketing vice president for Great Falls Insurance Company, where he spent more than five years as part of the team. He has a prior retail and reinsurance background in Maine, New England, New York and Lloyds of London. Jennifer Woodard has also joined Smaldon and has the overall responsibility for Brady Risk Management’s underwriting both in Maine and Long Island, New York.

Initial product offerings for Brady Risk New England include workman’s compensation, loss forecasting, claims management, underwriting and marketing services on behalf of carriers either not previously represented in certain New England states or with market share that has been understated. Access to these products and services will be limited.

Brady Risk Management has specialized in many products for more than 25 years, most notably workers’ compensation, restaurant risk management practice, environmental consulting, healthcare and alternative risk transfer.

Source: Brady Risk New England