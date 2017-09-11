Dad Sues Pennsylvania Eatery After Kids’ Throats Burned by Chemical

September 11, 2017

A Pennsylvania man has sued a Chinese buffet where he contends his two young children’s mouths and throats were burned by caustic lye in their apple juice cups.

Star Buffet & Grill manager Steve Weng tells LNP he’s turned the matter over to his insurance company and is “sorry about everything.”

Richard Zaragoza Sr. and his 10-year-old son are the plaintiffs against the East Lampeter Township eatery.

Zaragoza’s son and 4-year-old daughter were burned when they drank the juice from foam cups on March 3.

Police investigated and determined there was no intentional act involved. Inspectors found lye at the restaurant that Weng has said was used to clean drains.

The lawsuit filed Thursday seeks unspecified damages, but Zaragoza’s attorney says the parties are trying to reach a settlement.

Information from: LNP

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
  • September 11, 2017 at 8:27 pm
    okt0ber says:
    No mention of what the cups were made of, though, so that's an assumption.
  • September 11, 2017 at 2:51 pm
    Eric says:
    I was told to watch out for the sweet and sour!
  • September 11, 2017 at 2:43 pm
    Rosenblatt says:
    Trying to use humor to lighten the mood of a tragic event? Nicely played *thumbs up*
