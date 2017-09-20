IIABNY Appoints Lounsbury as Permanent President and CEO

The Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of New York (IIABNY) has announced that Lisa K. Lounsbury has been appointed as the organization’s permanent president and chief executive officer.

She has been acting on an interim basis in that role since the retirement on November 30 of former President and CEO Richard A. Poppa.

Lounsbury has been with IIABNY since 1999 as senior vice president and as president of IAAC Inc., IIABNY’s membership services division. Prior to joining IIABNY, she worked in several capacities for Great American Insurance in Pittsburgh, Penn., and Cincinnati, Ohio.

She started her career at Great American as an agency operations representative for the insurer’s commercial lines division, developing an agency plant in Pittsburgh, Penn., and underwriting new business. Lounsbury then moved back to Great American’s home office in Cincinnati and assumed the role of implementation coordinator for the company’s national commercial lines interface initiative.

In 2005, Lounsbury served a one-year term on the Professional Liability Committee for the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America Inc. She was also a member of several sub-committees for IIABA including: alternative markets subcommittee, loss control working group, minimum audit standards committee and authorized markets working group.

Source: IIABNY