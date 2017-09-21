Unlicensed Health Insurance Companies Targeting Delaware Seniors

Senior citizens are being warned to be on the lookout for unlicensed health insurance companies in Delaware. The companies have been marketing and selling plans to residents of long-term care and nursing home facilities in Delaware and other states, according to a press release issued by the Delaware Department of Insurance.

“We are issuing a warning to seniors because we have learned these unlicensed companies are targeting residents of nursing home facilities in Kent County and may be reaching out to potential targets in other parts of the state as well,” Commissioner Trinidad Navarro said in the release.

The Delaware Department of Insurance and the Delaware Division of Medicaid & Medical Assistance received information from a nursing home which reported that a company was attempting to sell to its residents plans marketed as a variety of health insurance products, such as dental, vision and audiology insurance. The Delaware Department of Insurance’s investigation into the matter is ongoing and has so far determined that the company marketing these products is not licensed as a health, accident or life insurance provider in the State of Delaware.

A list of licensed companies is also located on the Delaware Department of Insurance website. Commissioner Navarro urges consumers who feel uneasy about any insurance-related transactions to call the toll free number of the Delaware Department of Insurance. If callers do not want their names used, they can request that their involvement be kept confidential.

“It is reprehensible that anyone would try to take advantage of vulnerable seniors for financial gain,” Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker said in the release. “Unfortunately, financial exploitation of vulnerable adults is one of the fast-growing areas of concern in Delaware and across the country.”

Source: Delaware Department of Insurance