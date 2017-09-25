Two of the Oldest Statewide Insurance Trade Groups in U.S. Launch New Brands

The Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of New Jersey (IIABNJ) and The Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of New York (IIABNY) launched new brands today for their respective associations. IIABNJ became Big I New Jersey and IIABNY is now also known as Big I New York. The two organizations collaborated on development of the new brand.

“As the business climate and insurance industry change, we felt that it was time for our organization to be more representative of where we were going,” Gerald Ford, Big I New Jersey and chairman and vice president of commercial lines at Allen & Stults Co., said in a press release issued by Big I New York.

The rebranding is expected to bring a renewed focus on the member experience, particularly as Big I New Jersey heads into its 125th year of serving New Jersey independent insurance agents, Big I New Jersey President and CEO Sheri Acconzo said in the release.

Big I New York will also work to channel the knowledge, resources and connections available on a local, state, cross-state and national level to benefit its members following the transition, added Big I New York President and CEO Lisa Lounsbury in the release.

Lounsbury in September was appointed as the organization’s permanent president and CEO after acting on an interim basis since the retirement on November 30 of former President and CEO Richard A. Poppa.

“This isn’t simply a new logo and name, this starts the next era of delivering what agents need us to be,” she said in the release. “Our voice will be stronger and bigger to advance and protect the interests of independent agencies.”

Source: Big I New York