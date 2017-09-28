Alliant’s Boston Office Hires Bean as Senior Vice President

The Boston office of Alliant has hired Phil Bean as senior vice president within the company’s Alliant America’s division.

In this role, Bean will provide targeted risk management and insurance solutions to clients throughout the Northeast as Alliant continues to bolster its presence in this region.

The 23-year commercial insurance veteran joins Alliant with experience delivering results that reduce clients’ total cost of risk and human capital and handling risks in a range of industries, including life sciences, technology, food and beverage, agribusiness, manufacturing and distribution.

Prior to joining Alliant, Bean was senior vice president within the Boston office of a large, national insurance brokerage firm, where he focused on new business development and the strategic delivery of services and solutions to a diverse portfolio of clients.

Alliant Americas provides midsized businesses with targeted insurance, risk management and consulting services. As a middle-market platform with offices throughout the United States, Alliant Americas delivers a range of products and services that are regionally focused and backed by the company’s research, resources and talent.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., Alliant Insurance Services Inc. provides property and casualty, workers’ compensation, employee benefits, surety, and financial products and services to clients nationwide, including public entities, tribal nations, healthcare, energy, law firms, real estate, construction, and other industry groups.

Source: Alliant