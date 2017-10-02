Pennsylvania Public Relations Agency Rebrands, Adds Hughes as Partner

Kimball Communications, a boutique, Philadelphia, Penn.-based public relations agency specializing in insurance, real estate, law, trade associations and other niche industry communications, has rebranded as Kimball Hughes Public Relations.

The rebrand follows the naming of agency Vice President Rod Hughes as a partner in 2016. Hughes joined the agency in 2012 after five years leading the communications division of a full-service marketing agency.

Agency President and Founder Gary Kimball founded the agency in 1995 in Easton, Penn., after serving in a series of senior corporate public relations roles. In addition to Kimball and Hughes, the agency’s account managers are all former journalists.

The agency will maintain its existing web, email and postal addresses, as well as its social media presences and phone number following the rebranding.

Source: Kimball Hughes Public Relations