Alleged Leader of Connecticut Auto Insurance Fraud Scam to be Sentenced

A Connecticut man who federal prosecutors say was the ringleader of an auto insurance scam involving as many as 50 staged car crashes is set to be sentenced.

Mackenzy Noze filed court documents saying he should receive less than three years in prison, while prosecutors are seeking at least six years behind bars. Sentencing is scheduled for Monday in federal court in New Haven.

Authorities say the 33-year-old Norwich man and several other people staged the crashes in southeastern Connecticut between 2011 and 2014. After each accident, they fraudulently collected $6,500 to $30,000 in insurance payouts.

A jury convicted Noze of several counts of fraud. Five other people pleaded guilty, including three who await sentencing. Two others were sentenced to prison time already served and 100 days in jail.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.