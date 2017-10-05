Pennsylvania’s NSM Insurance Hires Heckler as Executive Director of Marketing

NSM Insurance Group, a Conshohocken, Penn.-based program administrator of niche industry-specific insurance programs, has hired Grant Heckler as executive director of marketing. Heckler will be responsible for leading the marketing efforts across all business units.

Heckler comes to NSM with expertise in e-commerce and interactive marketing. Prior to joining NSM, he worked for companies such as OpiaTalk, InkedShop.com and DiBruno Bros. He is known for his ability to develop ideas, plans and programs that build awareness while capitalizing on changing technologies to reach consumers.

As NSM works to continue growing and strengthening its position in the marketplace, it is seeking to expand the talents of its leadership team, said NSM CEO Geof McKernan in a company press release.

The company’s insurance programs include social services and behavioral health; CAT driven property; collector cars; workers’ compensation; staffing; sports and fitness; breweries and wineries; professional liability for architects and engineers; and pet insurance. NSM Insurance Group is aggressively seeking to acquire additional program managers and niche-specific insurance businesses in the future, according to the release.

Source: NSM Insurance Group