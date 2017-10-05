The Doctors Company Now Offers Coverage to New York Healthcare Providers

The Doctors Company, a physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, is now offering coverage on an admitted basis to New York healthcare providers.

The New York Department of Financial Services’ recent approval of the company’s manual rate and secondary filings officially confirmed the company’s expanded presence.

The Doctors Company offers a variety of benefits to New York members. These include risk management courses required by the state for physicians to maintain Section 18 excess eligibility, excess and primary coverage through a single carrier, coverage for both physicians and ancillary healthcare providers and professional and management liability policies for a variety of organizations and healthcare professionals – including medical and long-term care facilities, managed care organizations and life sciences – through its specialty lines subsidiary, TDC Specialty Underwriters.

Additionally, New York medical groups can also be issued coverage through The Doctors Company Risk Retention Group (RRG).

Eligible New York members of The Doctors Company will also participate in the Tribute Plan, which rewards doctors for their loyalty and commitment to patient care, and the company’s dividend program, which has paid out nearly $400 million since 1976.

The Doctors Company’s newest New York member is Melville-based North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA).

Source: The Doctors Company