Driverless Car Bill Under Consideration in New Hampshire

A bill under consideration for the next legislative session would allow car manufacturers to test automated vehicles on New Hampshire roads by January 2019.

The Concord Monitor reports under the proposal, anyone with a self-driving vehicle, a $10 million insurance plan and $500 for a state licensing fee could apply with the state Department of Transportation to test the vehicle.

Applicants would be required to produce certification that the vehicle had been previously tested under controlled conditions that would simulate the testing environment in New Hampshire. They also would need to demonstrate a plan for how the vehicle would interact with law enforcement.

The bill faces a committee vote next week.

Since 2012, 41 states have considered or are considering legislation related to fully automated cars.

