Freeborn & Peters Hires Keely to New York Office

Freeborn & Peters LLP has hired Sean Thomas Keely to the firm’s New York office as a partner in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the Insurance and Reinsurance Industry Team.

The addition of Keely continues the expansion of Freeborn’s reinsurance and insurance coverage and defense practices and the firm’s geographic reach over the last 16 months.

In May 2016, Freeborn combined with Richmond, Va.-based law firm Brenner, Evans & Millman P.C., which preceded the combination this past March with New York City-based firm Hargraves, McConnell & Costigan P.C. In addition, Freeborn opened its first Florida office in May 2017, led by two veteran attorneys based in Tampa. ‎The firm plans to continue expanding its team in New York as well as Chicago, Richmond and Tampa, according to Joseph T. McCullough IV, a partner and leader of Freeborn’s Insurance and Reinsurance Industry team, in a company press release.

Most recently, Keely served as a partner with Hogan Lovells in New York. He concentrates his practice on litigating and arbitrating commercial disputes, with a particular focus on the reinsurance industry. His cases have involved late notice, allocation and aggregation of losses, follow-the-settlements, breaches of the duty of utmost good faith, material misrepresentation and insurer insolvency. Keely also has handled litigation and arbitration of complex disputes for financial services providers, energy companies, manufacturers and beverage companies.

Freeborn & Peters is a full-service law firm, headquartered in Chicago, with international capabilities and offices in Springfield, Ill.; Richmond, Va.; New York City; and Tampa, Fla.

Source: Freeborn & Peters