New York’s Michael Adam Insurance Agency Joins SAN Group Inc.

Satellite Agency Network Group Inc. (SAN) announced that Michael Adam Insurance Agency of Dansville, N.Y., has joined the alliance.

By joining SAN Group, Michael Adam Insurance Agency will have access to additional markets and competitive insurance products in the industry.

Michael Adam Insurance Agency is a full-service agency that specializes in auto, home, life, accident, health and commercial insurance. The office is licensed to service clients in New York state. The agency currently has four full-time producers in both personal and commercial lines.

SAN Group Inc. is the largest alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, spanning across eight states.

Source: SAN Group Inc.