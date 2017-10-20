EPIC Adds New Brokerage Team in Pittsburgh

EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, has opened operations in Pittsburgh, Penn., with the hiring of Sean Andreas, Al Dragotto, Kurt Karstens, Pete Kostorick, Sally Krauss, Zach Mendelson, Phil Wakim, Chuck Yorio, Jan Zewe and others.

This group of insurance professionals joins EPIC from Wells Fargo Insurance Services in Pittsburgh, where they practiced together for more than 10 years.

Andreas, Dragotto, Karstens, Kostorick, Krauss, Mendelson, Wakim, Yorio and Zewe will be responsible for new business development and the design, servicing and management of property and casualty insurance, surety, risk management and employee benefits programs for clients located across Western Pennsylvania and the country.

The expertise of the EPIC Pittsburgh branch office will also include group captives, professional and management liability, risk control, claims advocacy and workers’ compensation cost control.

The team will serve a range of industries, with a particular emphasis on the needs of construction and design firms, law firms and the healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, non-profit, service and technology industries. Team members will also specialize in the unique needs of private equity firms and their portfolio companies.

EPIC now has more than 1,100 team members operating from 46 offices across the U.S., providing property and casualty, employee benefits, specialty programs and private client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants