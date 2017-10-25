Maine’s MMG Insurance Hires Tawfall as Vice President of Personal Lines

MMG Insurance, a Presque Isle, Maine-headquartered regional property and casualty insurance company, has hired Eric Tawfall as its new vice president of personal lines.

Tawfall will be relocating from Illinois to Northern Maine to oversee responsibilities from MMG’s corporate headquarters in Presque Isle. He will be joining MMG on November 6.

He brings more than 19 years of experience in a variety of underwriting and management roles to MMG Insurance. Throughout his career, Tawfall has worked closely with independent and captive agency distribution networks in developing various strategies and working to effectively deliver them to the marketplace.

He started his career at Liberty Mutual in personal lines underwriting. During his 10 years there, he held positions within underwriting, research, affinity marketing and pricing.

During the past nine years, Tawfall has led product management on a regional and national basis for Horace Mann. Responsibilities there included product development, compliance, underwriting and pricing.

For MMG, personal lines continues to be a critical area of focus and a competitive advantage, stated MMG President and CEO Larry Shaw in a company press release. The company not only has operations in Maine, but also in New Hampshire, Vermont, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Source: MMG Insurance