Prime Risk Partners Acquires New York’s Gunn, Steers & Company

Prime Risk Partners Inc. (PRP) has acquired Gunn, Steers & Company (Gunn Steers), a Manhattan-based insurance broker with a specialized practice for financial institutions and asset management companies.

Gunn Steers will maintain its name and continue operating at its current location in Manhattan following the acquisition.

As part of PRP, Gunn Steers will continue to offer clients day-to-day service, backed by the national resources of PRP and the metro presence of Cook Maran & Associates (Cook Maran), PRP’s New York metropolitan area platform.

In turn, Gunn Steers’ specialized expertise in financial services will be available to all clients of PRP countrywide. Gunn Steers’ specialty will add capabilities to PRP’s national platform and strengthen its presence in the New York metropolitan area, which PRP has already worked to grow via strategic acquisitions and service through Cook Maran, according to PRP Chairman and CEO Bret Quigley in a company press release.

Gunn Steers started in 1925 and grew to become a domestic and international full-service brokerage and financial services firm. During the last 30 years, the firm has focused its efforts on brokering and servicing financial institution-related clients. This allows Gunn Steers to provide guidance to clients on identifying exposures to loss, avoiding risk, transferring risk and purchasing broad, cost effective insurance programs.

PRP, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., is building a national platform founded with regional agencies like Cook Maran and Gunn Steers that seek expansion through local management and knowledge with the resources of a national organization.

Source: Prime Risk Partners