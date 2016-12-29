33% of Canadians Admit to ‘Dangerous Habit’ of Texting at Red Lights

One third (33 percent) of Canadians admit they have texted while stopped at a red light in the last month, reveals a poll released by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

That is despite evidence that your mind could still be distracted and not on the task of driving for up to 27 seconds after interacting with your phone – much longer than the time it takes to drive through an intersection.

“These numbers are troubling,” says Jeff Walker, vice-president of public affairs for CAA National. “The effect of texting at a red light lingers well after the light turns green, making it a dangerous driving habit.”

And while nearly 70 percent of Canadians believe using their phone at a red light is unacceptable, this has not stopped people from doing it.

“It’s socially unacceptable to drive drunk, and that’s where we need to get with texting,” says Walker. “Attitudes are beginning to shift, but our actions need to follow.”

To learn more about common distractions and how to avoid them, visit CAA’s distracted driving portal.

Methodology

Findings are based on a CAA poll of 2,012 Canadians. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-2.2 percent, 19 times out of 20. Details on cognitive distraction can be found in the AAA Foundation’s recent study Measuring Cognitive Distraction in the Automobile III.

About CAA

Ottawa-based CAA is a federation of nine automobile clubs providing over six million members with emergency roadside service, automotive and travel services, member savings and insurance services.

Source: Canadian Automobile Association