Markel International Names Brown & Larson to Equine & Livestock Team

Markel International, the London-based specialist insurer, has appointed Lynette Brown as underwriter in its livestock team and Emilie Larson as underwriting assistant for the equine team.

Brown has over 10 years’ experience in livestock insurance, most recently as livestock underwriter at MS Amlin. She started her career at Crowe Livestock Underwriting.

With a degree in law and politics from Manchester, Larson also joins from MS Amlin where she has been working on bloodstock business since March 2016, most recently as an underwriting assistant.

Rob Wells, senior global livestock underwriter, said: “Lynette’s a well-known figure in the livestock market and this new appointment will strengthen our presence in an area where we continue to see business development opportunities, not least because of the success of the Lloyd’s livestock consortium, which we lead.”

Juliet Redfern, managing director, equine and livestock, said: “We are delighted with these two appointments, which will support our livestock business with a senior, established player, add resource to our established equine team, and together strengthen our offering to the market.”

Source: Markel International