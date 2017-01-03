Markel International Taps XL Catlin’s Godfrey as Head of Cargo

Markel International, the London-based specialist insurer, has appointed Ryan Godfrey as senior underwriter and head of the cargo team within its marine, energy and property division.

He joins senior underwriter Richard Burnett, under marine managing director Chris Fenn.

Godfrey has over 20 years’ experience in the marine market and for the last eight years has been cargo class underwriter at XL Catlin Group. He previously held positions at Allianz Group and Eagle Star.

Godfrey will focus on broadening and deepening Markel’s broker relationships, while both consolidating and developing its established cargo business.

Markel International said Godfrey’s appointment follows four further appointments in the division as well as the November 2016 acquisition of Galleon Marine, the marine professional indemnity and cargo liability MGA.

“Ryan’s appointment reflects a real commitment to expanding our cargo portfolio. With two senior underwriters on the team we are looking to grow our business, broaden and strengthen our broker reach while continuing to offer the high levels of service we offer our clients,” said Paul Jenks, marine, energy and property divisional managing director. It’s another step in the development of the marine businesses service portfolio.”

Source: Markel International