Collinson Group Names Munich Re’s Basu as Chief Underwriting Officer

Collinson Group, the London-based provider of insurance and assistance solutions, has appointed Saugata Basu as chief underwriting officer.

In his role, Basu will partner with the group’s capacity providers to develop an underwriting framework that enables future growth and commercial success, the company said in a statement.

“He will drive underwriting discipline in decision-making; lead the analytics, pricing and reserving activities of the company; as well as contribute to strategic planning and performance measurement as part of the senior management team,” the statement added.

With more than 15 years underwriting and actuarial management experience in the UK re/insurance and reinsurance market, Basu joins Collinson Group from Munich Re, where he focused on structured financial solutions and new risks. Before joining Munich Re, he was Europe chief underwriting & actuarial officer at the Warranty Group.

Prior to that, he spent several years at GE Capital and later at Genworth Financial Europe in several capacities including technical director of Marketing Solutions, and Europe Underwriting & Pricing leader.

He has led multinational project teams on multiple occasions, and managed deals with insurers and reinsurers, managing general agents (MGAs) and captives, the company said.

“I am delighted to be joining Collinson Group at a time when the firm is investing in consolidation and growth in insurance and assistance, and capitalizing on new opportunities globally,” said Basu.

David Evans, managing director, Insurance and Assistance, Collinson Group, said, Basu’s addition to the business will further strengthen its “ability to provide innovative and differentiated insurance and assistance solutions to our partners and customers around the world.”

Source: Collinson Group