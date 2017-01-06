QBE’s Pryce Appointed to Lloyd’s Franchise Board, Succeeding Furlonge

Lloyd’s announced that Richard Pryce, CEO for QBE European Operations, has been appointed by the Council of Lloyd’s as a non-executive director of the Franchise Board, the body which is responsible for the day-to-day running of the Lloyd’s market.

Pryce will serve as a market connected non-executive director, and is replacing Nicholas Furlonge, who has retired from his role on the board after nine years of service.

“Richard has unrivalled experience of the market both here in the UK and globally. He will bring an informed view that will help challenge the board and Lloyd’s to ensure we are continuing to support the market in the best way possible,” said Lloyd’s Chairman John Nelson.

Nelson also paid tribute to the work of Nicholas Furlonge. “Nick has played a tremendous part in the success and growth of Lloyd’s over the last decade. He has been a tremendous supporter of the need for the market to modernize and the aims of Vision 2025 – and he has always given the board excellent advice. We all wish him well in the future.”

Pryce will serve an initial term of three years, starting immediately.

Source: Lloyd’s