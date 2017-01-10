Canada’s CMW & Capri Insurance Services Announce Merger

CMW Insurance Services Ltd. and Capri Insurance Services Ltd. announced they merged on Jan. 1, 2017 to create “one of the largest insurance brokerages and risk management firms in Western Canada.”

The two independent and employee-owned British Columbia-based companies have had a collaborative relationship for years, the companies said in a statement.

With over 400 employees in 14 offices across BC and Ontario, the new company is well positioned to grow, remain independent and provide value to customers and businesses, the statement added.

“We strongly believe this integration will bring significant value to our employees, clients, and partners,” said Andrew Kemp, president of CMW Insurance Services. “By combining our complementary cultures, values, products and services, we will be well positioned to meet the changing needs of clients across Canada.”

Tim Miller, president, Capri Insurance Services, said: “The merger allows us to leverage the strengths of our two companies while retaining the advantages of being independent and employee-owned.”

Source: CMW Insurance Services Ltd. and Capri Insurance Services Ltd.