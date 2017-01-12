PwC Names Bichard as UK Insurance Leader, Succeeding Howe

PwC has appointed Jim Bichard to lead its 1,000-person strong UK insurance practice. Bichard succeeds Jonathan Howe, who has led the practice since 2013.

Bichard, who has led PwC’s London Market and Broking team since April 2013, has been with PwC for 20 years including five years in New York.

He has worked in the reinsurance industry throughout that time, helping clients on a range of projects including risk and regulatory, governance, structuring and assurance. Bichard has also recently led PwC’s Solvency II and regulatory team across the UK and EMEA.

Bichard has been an active supporter of diversity initiatives in the insurance industry over the last few years and will continue to prioritize this in his new role.

Jonathan Howe will continue to focus on the growing insurtech space and will take up a senior role helping clients across all industries transform their global operating models.

Andrew Kail, UK financial services leader at PwC, commented:

“Insurance is a critical part of the financial services industry and a key industry sector for PwC, so I am delighted Jim has taken on the leadership of our UK insurance practice.

“Jim brings a wealth of experience and is ideally suited to working with our clients as they manage significant change in the years ahead.”

Source: PwC