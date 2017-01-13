Fidelis Group CFO McConachie to Resign from Role in January 2018

Fidelis Insurance announced that Neil McConachie will be stepping down from his role as group chief financial officer in January 2018.

He will then remain on the board of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd., the holding company, as a non-executive director.

McConachie re-partnered with Richard Brindle to found the company in 2015, and leaves for personal reasons. (Brindle and McConachie worked together to set up London-based Lancashire Holdings in 2005, both leaving the company in 2014.)

Brindle said” “I am sad that Neil will be leaving the management team, and will miss him, but respect his decision. He has been a driving force behind the establishment of Fidelis and quite frankly I couldn’t have done it without him. I am delighted that he will stay on the board as a non-executive director. Fidelis is now an established and respected company but we always need smart people’s advice and counsel, and I will certainly consult him frequently on strategic matters.”

McConachie commented: “I’m very proud to have founded Fidelis with my friend Richard. The project began some time ago, and it’s been a hectic few years. Now the company is successfully established, I want to step back from day to day management. I’m very much looking forward to continuing as a director, helping shape the future strategy and direction of this great business.”

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd. is a privately owned, Bermuda-based holding company, which, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products for property, energy, marine and aviation risk classes.

Source: Fidelis Insurance