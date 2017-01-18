Allied World Taps Zurich’s Beazleigh as VP, Professional Liability, Australia

Allied World Assurance Co. Holdings AG announced that Kym Beazleigh has been appointed vice president, Professional Liability, Australia, based in Sydney. He will report to Ed Moresco, senior vice president, Professional Liability.

Beazleigh joins Allied World from Zurich Australia Insurance Ltd., where he held the position of national underwriting manager for the Corporate Institutions Financial Lines team. Beazleigh’s industry experience spans over 15 years, having previously worked at Chubb Insurance Co. of Australia, Liberty International Underwriters and Canopius Underwriting Ltd.

“This appointment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to strengthening our team in Australia and across the region,” said Moresco. “Kym’s knowledge and experience is a welcome addition to our well established professional liability offering in Asia Pacific, enabling us to build on our existing success and continue to deliver high quality client service.”

Source: Allied World Assurance Co. Holdings AG