Skuld Purchases SMA/Gerling Norway, Now Renamed Skuld Marine Agency

Skuld announced that on Jan. 12, 2017 it has completed its acquisition of SMA/Gerling Norway, which has been renamed Skuld Marine Agency (SMA).

Skuld is now the owner of 100 percent of SMA shares, “free of any encumbrances,” the company said in a statement, noting that this is the final step of the acquisition process and there are no further outstanding matters between the parties.

Skuld further announced that 100 percent of SMA’s clients renewing at Jan.1 agreed to renew on Skuld paper. SMA has operated as an agent for Skuld since November 2016 for renewals attaching from Jan. 1, 2017.

Source: Skuld

